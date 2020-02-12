Oksijen Hesap

Paranıza değer veren Oksijen Hesap'la, gün içinde birikimlerinizi özgürce kullanırken, gün sonunda gecelik mevduat hesabında otomatik olarak değerlendirir, vade bozulma endişesi yaşamadan, TL, USD ve EUR para birimlerinde birikim yapmanın ayrıcalığını yaşarsınız.

Hoş Geldin Oksijen Hesap, 120* gün boyunca 250.000 TL ve 50.000-USD/EUR’ya kadar tanışmaya değer hoş geldin faizi sunarken, birikiminiz piyasa koşullarına göre günlük olarak güncellenen faiz oranı ile değerlenmenin avantajını yaşar.

Hoş Geldin Oksijen Hesap Faiz Oranları*
Oksijen Hesap Avantajları Nelerdir?

  • Birikimlerinizi gün içinde vadesiz hesapta kullanabilirken; gün sonunda, seçtiğiniz Oksijen Hesap tipine göre belirlenen vadesiz tutarın üzerinde kalan bakiyenizi de gecelik mevduat hesabında otomatik olarak değerlendirebilirsiniz.
  • Standart gecelik faiz oranından daha yüksek faiz oranı avantajı elde edersiniz.
  • TL, USD ve EUR para birimlerinde Oksijen Hesap açabilir, birikimlerinizi piyasa koşullarına göre değişen faiz oranları ile değerlendirebilirsiniz.
  • Oksijen Hesap’la gün sonunda vadesiz hesabınızda kalan kullanım tutarından 7 gün 24 saat para çekebilir, dilediğiniz zaman hesabınıza para yatırabilirsiniz.
  • Oksijen Hesap başvurunuzu web sitesinden yaptığınızda ve Bank’O şube müşterisi olduğunuzda internet/mobil ve telefon kanalıyla ücretsiz ve talimatsız TL para transferleri yapabilirsiniz. Detaylar için tıklayınız.
  • Her ay TEMA Vakfı aracılığıyla doğa eğitimine katkı yapabilirsiniz ya da fidan bağışlayabilirsiniz. Detaylar için tıklayınız.
  • Oksijen Hesap, tanımlı olduğu vadesiz hesabınızdan gün sonlarında vade süresi 1 gün olacak şekilde gecelik mevduat olarak otomatik olarak bağlanır. (Hafta sonları için 3 günlük ve resmi tatillerde tatil gün sayısı kadar olmak üzere.)

Oksijen Hesap'la Ne Kadar Kazanırsınız?

Para Birimi

Ana Para

TL

Vade (Gün)

Gün
Yıllık Brüt Faiz Oranı
Vade Sonu Net Tutar

* Simülasyonda 365 gün esas alınarak, hafta sonları ve tatil günleri bileşik faiz hesaplama yöntemine dahil edilmiştir. Oksijen Hesap’ta gecelik vadeli mevduat olarak bağlanan bakiye, hafta sonları için 3 günlük ve resmi tatillerde tatil gün sayısı kadar faiz kazanarak vadesiz hesaba aktarılmaktadır.

Oksijen Hesap Tipleri
Oksijen Hesap Faiz Oranları
Sosyal Sorumluluk Projeleri
Sıkça Sorulan Sorular
